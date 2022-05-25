T-ball, coach-pitch set closing ceremonies May 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Concordia Parish Dixie Youth Baseball T-ball and Coach-Pitch closing ceremonies will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Recreation District No. 3 Complex.Trophies will be presented and all-star teams will be announced.The Concordia Dixie Youth Minor and Major Leagues will hold closing ceremonies on June 2. The Concordia Parish Dixie Youth League is hosting the district coach-pitch tournament July 6-10 at the Concordia Recreation District No. 3 Complex in Vidalia.Vidalia is also hosting the Dixie Youth North Region 9-10 Tournament July 15-19. Thirty-three teams are competing in the league this season.All-stars from each age group will be announced following the final games of the season. -- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Pitch Complex Coach Sport District Ceremony Team Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY VCG May 19, 2022 TEVAH CARDNEAUX, left, a member of the Adams County Master Gardeners, met with the Vidalia G… Read more Ferriday Masonic Awards May 19, 2022 FERRIDAY MASONIC Lodge #390 recognized Delta Charter students, center from left, Clay Robers… Read more DC welders May 19, 2022 DELTA CHARTER students Curtis Bullitts, second from left, and Jestin Garrison, second from r… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChoudrant woman accused of terrorizing at Calhoun churchOuachita shows off explosive offense in Captain Shreve spring gameWest Monroe's Hawsey named District 2-5A MVPWarriors, Chiefs compete in three-team spring scrimmageSt. Frederick baseball takes top District 2-1A honorsWMPD arrests Monroe man for pouring syrup in gas tankWest Monroe man accused of stealing saws from storage unitNeville baseball sweeps District 2-4A top honorsSterlington racks up District 2-3A honorsMan arrested in connection to large fight at bar Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
