College Football News released its top 10 players for LSU football this fall.
To quote a local legend, there’s a whole lot of shaking going on. Head shaking that is.
OK, they have junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte at No. 1.
That’s hard to dispute, although the history of athletes in this state returning full strength from foot injuries is not good.
Injured for most of last year, the 6-0, 205-pound future NFL star only saw time in six games before having issues with his ankle. He still led the team with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine scores.
He busted out as a freshman with 45 catches for 735 yards and five scores – averaging over 16 yards per catch – and he should be in the mix for the Biletnikoff Award was the nation’s top receiver.
At. No. 2 is senior defensive end BJ Ojulari.
That’s a bit high for me.
Ojualri had his moments last year. Just not enough.
The 6-3,. 245-pound lineman had 70 career tackles, 11 sacks, 17 TFL in two seasons.
At No. 3 is senior defensive end Ali Gaye.
Again, the potential is there, but to me it hasn’t been reached.
The 6-6, 268-pound Gay collected 32 tackles, two sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss with an interception and six broken up passes in his first season, and last year made 19 tackles with 2.5 sacks in four games.
No. 4, College Football News has junior quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Wait! What?
Daniels is a transfer from Arizona. The 6-3, 185-pound signal caller was 451-723 last year (62 percent) for 6,025 yards, tossing 32 touchdown passes 13 interceptions. He rushed 296 times for 1,288 yards and 13 TDs in three seasons at Arizona State.
At No. 5 is junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, who had 48 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles over two seasons.
I know the LSU offense struggled last year, but the defense wasn’t hanging on these guys.
At No. 6 is senior quarterback Myles Brennan, who should probably be up there where Daniels is sitting.
The 6-4, 235-pound Brennan missed last season and seemed to be on his way out until Brian Kelly was named coach.
At No. 7 is a guy who hasn’t even stepped on the college football field for a game, but is receiving all kinds of hype.
Neville product Will Campbell is a 6-6, 310-pounder who is being plugged right into left tackle. Considering LSU’s offensive line woes, Campbell has a chance tome a difference up front.
At No.8 is senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse. The 6-1, 205-pound Converse is a transfer from Oklahoma State. He had 195 tackles, two interceptions, 24 break-up and four sacks.
Transfer portal has apparently been very good to LSU.
At No. 9 is senior safety Jay Ward, who should be higher.
The 6-1, 188-pound Ward had 102 tackles, five interceptions and broke up 13 passes over three seasons. The defensive backfield really struggled when Ward was out.
At No. 10 is senior cornerback Sevyn Banks.
Banks, a 6-2, 209-pound DB, had 43 tackles, an interception and broke up 10 passes at Ohio State in four seasons, missing most of last season with an injury.
So there it is. Surprisingly there’s no Maason Smith (a former stepson of Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtery, Andre Anthony, John Emery (is this the year?), Garrett Nussmeier, Jaray Jenkins or Micah Baskerville mentioned.
Something tells me that list will look a lot different at the end of this season.
