After donning shoulder pads and a helmet for most of his life, Ferriday native Tyrrence Taylor is hanging up the cleats.
Taylor has been playing semi-pro football the past 11 years in Texas.
“It’s time to focus more on my family and my career,” said Taylor, who has been a sales consultant at Cleo Bay Subaru in Killeen, Texas for the past three years. “Tyrrence Jr. is in middle school now and I need to work with him and prepare teaching and coaching him.”
Taylor and his wife Zulia are parents to 18-year-old Gabriel, Tyrrence and 4-year-old Josiah.
Taylor, 34, just completed his sixth season with the Austin (Texas) Vipers after five years with another Texas minor league football team.
“I didn’t get to play a lot last year because of my job,” Taylor said. “But my teammates kept me motivated to play as long as I was allowed to do so. I had dropped about 38 pounds to play.”
Taylor said there is no one distinct memory from his long career.
“I enjoyed the tough games just as much as the easy games,” he said. “It was all about showing my boys perseverance. I’ve always wanted to be a role model for my children.
Taylor said he enjoys working as a car salesman.
“It’s long hours, but I am a talker,” he said. “It’s been a blessing.”
Taylor admitted he will miss the game.
“Every day I ask myself if I could still do it,” he said. “But it’s time for my next phase in life.”
Taylor, in the same way he won so many games at Melz Field at Ferriday High, led the Vipers to wins with his strong arm and legs.
In his first start for Austin, Taylor was 10-of-16 for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
He passed for 171 yards and rushed for 19 more against Garland.
He passed for five touchdowns and 212 yards against Wharton County.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Taylor begin playing minor league football with the Temple Panthers, who branched off to become the Killeen Knights.
In his last year with Killeen, Taylor fractured his labrum bone in his throwing arm in the first game of the season.
“It still bothers me today,” Taylor said. “I still use Icy Hot and take a lot of ice baths.”
Tyrrence Jr., has played quarterback, safety and defensive tackle at his middle school.
“He has been around football all of his life,” Taylor said. “He has a nice skill set. He’s got that Junkyard Dog spirit. I’m excited to see what he will grow into.”
Tyrrence is a seventh-grader at North Belton MIddle School. He will attend a newly-built Lake Belton High School when he finishes middle school.
Taylor was All-State in his senior year at Ferriday in 2002, completing 139-of-249 passes for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed 70 times for 794 yards and eight TDs, while returning three punts for touchdowns.
Taylor also had 81 tackles and four interceptions as a defensive back.
Taylor walked on the Nicholls State football team, but left after two years.
“I just didn’t work out the way I wanted,” Taylor said. “It was difficult walking on and not being from that area, I just didn’t get the opportunity to play.”
Taylor said other Louisiana schools were not receptive to a respectable tryout for a kid who played at a double-A school in Louisiana.
Taylor moved to Killeen and worked as a supervisor for a call company.
Taylor said he actually talked with a couple of Arena Football teams, “but the money was not worth stopping work because I was a new father at the time.”
Plus he could not get adapted to the smaller field.
“It’s fun, but I’m a mobile guy who likes to use my speed and quickness,” Taylor said. “It was just a different feeling.”
Taylor tried out for the Central Texas Barracuda arena team in Bell County in 2009.
“I just could not get comfortable with only three linemen and two wide receivers,” he said.
But then he discovered semi pro football, which does not pay, but teams usually practice twice a week and play once a week.
“Playing semi-pro allows you to play football, still be a family man and have a full-time job,” he said.
And get the monkey off his back.
“Being at Nicholls and not being able to reach my full potential for the first time in my life, I felt I failed at something,” Taylor said. “It was a personal thing to go back and give it a try and chase my dream again. I didn’t want to give up on that dream.”
But it wasn’t easy. Taylor found out about the tryout with the Killeen team a day before it was slated.
“I was so out of shape,” he said. “I threw up and everybody was laughing at me. But after that I finished up pretty good and once the coaches saw I had good mechanics and a strong arm they told me to keep coming back and working out. Ever since that day I have been playing football.”
Taylor also did clerical work at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas in the pediatric unit.
“I loved being around kids and their parents,” Taylor said. “There’s a lot of responsibility and you see the best and worst in people all in the same day.”
Taylor said he considered the Canadian Football League or even a shot at the NFL.
“I had an agent at one point just trying to get a tryout with different teams, but I came to the conclusion if I did not get called it was OK,” Taylor said. “My main purpose now was to mentor to the younger guys and be a positive role model in the community.
Taylor said succeeding as a football player in Ferriday was always important to him.
“I always heard Walter Johnson said that this football things is bigger than you think,” Taylor said. “He said it wasn’t just about the team, it was about the town, the people and what we did at that moment affected more than ourselves. That brought the best out of me and made me want to do more.”
Taylor said he grew up following Ferriday football.
“I always wanted to put my name in conversations about being the best to ever play in Ferriday,” he said. “I wanted to leave my mark in Ferriday like a lot of the greats before me. That was motivation in itself.”
Taylor came to watch this year’s Ferriday High football team defeat Amite in the semifinals in Ferriday.
The Trojans defeated Many on December 13 for the Class 2A state championship.
“It’s amazing to just be able to see the growth in the team this year,” Taylor said. “This was years in the making what they have been able to accomplish. They play well as a team. This is great for the community and I can see Ferriday football being successful for a long time.”
