Louisiana Tech has a baseball culture that several programs across the country desire.
I thought about that Saturday as I was walking on the outskirts of J.C. Love Field. Actually, it’s all I could think about before checking out Game 2 of Louisiana Tech’s series with Middle Tennessee.
You see, my wife and I, we don’t have much luck attending games as “fans” together. It might not be every time — in fact, we were at ULM’s 4-3 victory against McNeese State earlier in the week where former West Monroe Rebels Chase DeJean hit a walk-off sacrifice fly — but more often than not, the games we attend together as spectators don’t turn out too well for the home team.
This has become somewhat of an amusing gag after we decided to sit down and go through the games together, and the results were alarming. Well, don’t just take my word for it. Take a gander:
— Southern Miss defeated Louisiana Tech football, 39-24, in 2016. (Ryan Higgins threw three interceptions.)
— Old Dominion defeated Louisiana Tech hoops, 56-53, in 2016 (This snapped a 39-game home win streak for the Bulldogs. Yeah, that one was rough…
My wife, who cheered at Louisiana Tech, joked that she would never bring me to another Bulldog game again.)
— Alabama football defeated LSU, 10-0, in 2016. (Let’s face it. This was the most predictable of outcomes. But LSU’s defense played well enough to win, and it made the experience all the more frustrating.)
— Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints, 26-9, in 2019. (Atlanta was 1-7 heading into this ballgame, and the Saints were 7-1. I ain’t saying we’re cursed or anything, but I’m not… not saying it.)
You get the picture, so you can understand the trepidation of going to sporting events with my wife. We’re a walking bad luck charm. So as we were approaching the gate Saturday, my wife jokingly remarked whether or not we would experience another crushing loss. And honestly, I probably had the most confidence I’ve ever had going to a sporting event with her.
I told her I thought we’d experience a victory for two reasons — 1.) Ryan Jennings has been pitching well for the Bulldogs as of late. 2.) As good as Middle Tennessee is, I can’t see Louisiana Tech dropping two in a row at home.
That thought alone is exactly what coaches are looking to build with their program. Coach, player, fan, media member or whatever, when you have that feeling in your gut entering a ballpark, it’s like half the battle is already won. And as Middle Tennessee led Louisiana Tech, 1-0, in the fifth inning Saturday, I still felt it deep down. Sooner or later, Louisiana Tech is going to surge ahead here.
Sure enough, Tech scratched three runs across in the bottom half of the inning en route to winning, 4-2. And then the anthem “Pump It Up” starting bumping and the fists pounded the air.
Having a beautiful stadium is one thing.
Having fans fill it with the belief that their team is among the best in the country is another. This thing is built to last in Ruston.
