A week after falling to Briarfield Academy 52-6 in Lake Providence in its final regular season game, Tensas Academy dropped a 42-6 first-round MAIS 8-man football playoff contest Friday at Briarfield.
“We’ve got some speed, but they have really got some speed,” said Tensas Academy head coach Joe Coats. “We just couldn’t run with them.”
The Chiefs finish at 7-3.
“We had a bad night, but a good year,” Coats said. “We just need to build off of this season.”
Briarfied faces defending state champion Tallulah Friday in the semifinals. Tallulah won by forfeit over Calhoun (Ms.) last Friday as Calhoun did not have enough players to suit up for the contest.
