After a scoreless first quarter, Riverdale Academy scored 30 points in the second quarter on its way to a 52-0 win over Tensas Academy Friday.
The Rebels, whose only loss was to Prairie View in overtime, used a 176-yard rushing performance by Monroe McCarty. Tensas plays at 1-4 Ben’s Ford in Bogalusa Friday.
