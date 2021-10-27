Tensas Academy hosts Deer Creek of Arcola, Ms., Friday in a first round Mid-South Association of Indepent Schools playoff game.

The Chiefs, 5-5, are ranked No. 7 in Class A, while Deer Creek, 4-5, is No. 10.

“We are excited about hosting a playoff game,” said Tensas Academy head coach Jason Williams. “It’s a pretty even match-up. It’s going to come down to who wants it the most.”

Tensas ended its regular season Friday with a 44-6 loss to Sharkey-Issaquena.

“Things just didn’t go well for us,” Williams said. “But we’re looking forward to Friday. We’re still working hard to get better and have to play our best game of the year to keep it going.”

The winner of the Tensas-Deer Creek game travels to No. 2 Riverdale Academy, which received a first-round bye.

  

