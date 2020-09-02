Tensas Academy opened its season with a convincing 46-12 win over Prentiss Christian Friday.
Chris Davis and Morgan Williams scored two touchdowns on the ground, while Chip Tucker passed to Sam Paxton for two other scores.
“We spread the ball around quite a bit, which really helps our offense,” said Tensas coach Joe Coats. “It’s always good to start out with a win.”
The Chief defense was led by Eli Smith, Williams and Robby McGee.
“We definitely looked a lot better than we did in the jamboree,” Coats said.
The veteran Tensas coach said he is happy just to be playing while LHSAA schools can not begin until October 9.
“I just don’t get it,” Coats said. “But that’s beyond my pay grade. It’s just a shame to punish the students.”
Tensas plays at Rebul in Learned, Ms., Friday.
Rebul fell to Ben’s Ford of Bogalusa 58-21 in its opener and lost to Claiborne 52-8 Friday night.
“We just want to keep improving,” Coats said.
