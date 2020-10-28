Tensas Academy broke a two-game losing streak with a 44-14 win over Prairie View in Bastrop Friday.
"We needed that game," said Tensas head coach Joe Coats. "We played pretty well and were very balanced."
The Chiefs, 5-2, end their regular season at home against Briarfield Academy Friday.
Tensas was led by Chris Davis, who scored two touchdowns on the ground, and Sam Paxton who caught two TD passes.
Chip Tucker ran for another score.
Will Mabry collected an interception for the Chiefs, while Landon Lees and Morgan Williams led in tackles.
Playoff brackets will be out Sunday.
