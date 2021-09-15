Tensas Academy improved to 2-2 with a 62-38 win over Union Academy of Columbus, Ms., Friday in St. Joseph.
“That was our most complete game of the year,” said first-year Tensas Academy coach Jason Williams. “The guys were aggressive and played physical. They didn’t let up and finished the game strong. Our offensive and defensive lines were outstanding.”
Tensas quarterback Chip Tucker and running back Kade McMahon led the Chief offense.
Tucker totaled more than 400 yards in total offense.
“They had a number of big plays,” Williams said.
Tensas hosts Riverdale Academy of Coushatta Friday.
“They have a very good ball club” Williams said. “This is a big challenge for us. We are going to have to come out aggressive once again and give another great effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.