Tensas Academy picked up two wins at the Wilkinson County Christian Academy jamboree Friday, defeating WCCA and Prentiss Christian.
Chris Davis scored touchdown runs in both games.
"It was kind of sloppy," said Tensas Academy head coach Joe Coats. "But it was good to be able to play. It certainly was not football weather. It was very humid. We've got a lot to work on before we are ready to compete."
Tensas is off this week, but will play Prentiss August 28.
That game was originally scheduled for Tensas, but because of Phase 2 guidelines cannot be played in Louisiana.
"Hopefully things will change," Coats said. "If not we may have to play there. It doesn't seem right that we have to go by what the LHSAA is doing."
