Tensas Academy improved to 2-3 on the season as the Chiefs defeated Ben’s Ford 36-19 Friday in Bogalusa.

The Chiefs led 30-3.

Tensas’ defense held Ben’s Fords to minus-27 yards on the ground.

The Eagles passed for 183 yards.

“I like the way our kids competed,” said Tensas Academy coach Jason Wiliams. “We were aggressive throughout most of the game. It was a total team effort.”

Tensas plays at Northeast Baptist in West Monroe Friday.

“They like to throw the football,” Williams said.”We have to play a complete game. The best pass defense is a pass rush, so we need pressure on the quarterback.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.