Tensas Academy visits Briarfield Academy in Lake Providence Friday in an MAIS 8-man first round playoff game.
The Chiefs fell to Briarfield 52-6 Friday in their final regular season game to finish at 7-2 on the year.
“We had five turnovers and you can’t beat anyone like that,” said Tensas head coach Joe Coats. “They are very fast and run the ball as well as anyone we have played. We have to be focused and not turn the ball over. It’s time to get going. We’re excited about starting the playoffs. It’s football weather time.”
Tensas is the No. 5 seed, while Briarfield is No. 4.
Chris Davis scored Tensas' only touchdown Friday on a long run.
The winner of the Tensas-Briarfield contest advances to play the winner of Tallulah-Calhoun next Friday. Tallulah is the defending 8-man champion.
