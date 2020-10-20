Tensas Academy jumped ahead of Tallulah Academy 20-0 before the Trojans rallied to defeat the Chiefs 42-34 Friday in St. Joseph.
“We got off to a good start before they decided to run it down our throats,” said Tensas Academy head coach Joe Coats. “They were too big and there were too many of them. We just didn’t have the depth.”
Tallulah’s Paul Michael Machen rushed the ball 13 times for 208 yards.
Coats said Chris Davis had a couple of long TD runs and Chip Tucker passed twice to Sam Paxton for scores.
Tensas plays at Prairie View in Bastrop Friday before closing out its regular season at home against Briarfield.
“We’re just trying to finish strong,” Coats said.
The Chiefs are now 4-2 on the season.
