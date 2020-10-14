Tensas Academy dropped its first game of the season, falling to Wilkinson County Christian Academy 35-16
Chip Tucker completed a 66-yard TD pass to Chris Davis and Morgan Williams ran in the conversion for the Chiefs' first points.
Davis added a 53-yard run for Tensas.
The contest was called with 3:17 remaining because of lightning.
"They were just too physical and had good speed," said Tensas head coach Joe Coats.
Tensas hosts Tallulah Thursday.
"We just have to move on," Coats said. "Tallulah has big numbers, depth and size, so it will take a good effort on our part."
