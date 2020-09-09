Tensas Academy’s Chris Davis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the 2-0 Chiefs never looked back, routing Rebul 36-0 in Learned.
Rebul called the game at halftime.
“They were short-handed, so they called the game because they want to make it through the rest of the season,” said Tensas head coach Joe Coats. “We played pretty well.”
Standouts for Tensas on defense were Robby McGee, Sabieno Nuccio and Morgan Williams, who had an interception.
Tensas has an open date this week.
“We have a JV game Thursday, and then there is a benefit baseball game Friday, so this fell on the right week,” Coats said.
Tensas plays at Union Academy in Farmerville on September 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.