Tensas drums WCCA By Joey Martin Sep 7, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tensas Academy improved to 2-0 with a 54-6 win over Franklin Academy Friday The Chiefs have scored 94 points in two games this season after defeating WCCA 40-6 in their opener.“We’re getting the ball into the hands of our playmakers,” said Tensas Academy head coach Jason Williams. “Chip (Tucker) had more yards passing than rushing.” Williams was especially pleased with the TA defense.“Our guys really got after the football,” Williams said. James Griggs returned a fumble for a touchdown.Javier Thomas, Jordan Davis, Davis Guthrie, Edwin Pena, Maddox Mize also had big contributions.“Our offensive and defensive lines did great jobs,” Williams said.Tensas plays at Union Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jason Williams Tensas Academy Sport American Football Defensive Line Ball James Griggs Playmaker Fumble Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Football starting Sep 1, 2022 FERRIDAY HIGH School’s C.J. Reed sprays water on teammate Bobby Sheppard Jr., during the Tro… Read more FCG Aug 11, 2022 The Doty Road Church at 1604 Third St. was recognized by the Ferriday Garden Club as the Gol… Read more Tilt - Thompson exchange vows Aug 3, 2022 Bessie Colette Thompson and Campbell Macdonald Tilt exchanged vows at five o'clock in the ev… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThreats fly in firefighter, Police Jury spatOCS overcomes multiple significant injuries in victory over Watson ChapelNeville 'gets the W' in sloppy mud brawlWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over SterlingtonCarroll vs. Delhi ruled cancellation instead of forfeitBody retrieved from Black River identifiedWarriors rushing attack, opportunistic defense earn hard-fought victoryTurf anyone?MARTIN: Smaller schools punch up in competition in Week 2Wossman begins Cahee era with dominant win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA local take: Jack booted siege (1)Jim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)West Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.