Tensas Academy had a tough enough challenge in its first-round playoff game against Briarfield in Lake Providence Friday.
But when starting quarterback Chip Tucker went down on the second play of the game, the challenge became tougher.
The Chiefs, who lost to Briarfield 38-10 the week before, fell to the Rebels 50-26 Friday in Lake Providence in a first-round playoff contest.
Will Mabry stepped in at quarterback for the Chiefs Friday.
“Will did a god job in a tough situation,” Coats said.
Coats, who has coached for 50 years, announced he is now retiring from coaching.
Coats led Tensas to the 8-man state championship in 2011.
He retired after the 2016 season, and was ready once again to relax at his Somerset Hunting Club in Newellton when he heard Tensas Academy was without a football coach in 2018 and stepped in as the head coach.
“It’s been 50 years,” said Coats, who was part of four state football championships at Neville.
He played for and was an assistant coach to the legendary Charlie Brown when the Tigers won the state championship in 1972, ‘83 and ‘84 and won the state title as head coach at Neville in 1995 as the Tigers defeated Hahnville in the 5A state championship game.
