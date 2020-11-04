Tensas Academy is very familiar with its first-round playoff opponent as the Chiefs visit Briarfield in Lake Providence.
The Chiefs fell to Briarfield 38-10 Friday in its final regular season game to finish at 5-3 going into the contest.
“We scored a couple of touchdowns late,” said Tensas head coach Joe Coats. “But we just couldn’t tackle their quarterback (T.J. Baker). He’s very good. And they throw it enough to keep you honest.”
Coats said his team will give their best effort Friday.
“It’s why we play the game,” he said. “You never know what can happen on a football field. We’ll give it our best shot.”
