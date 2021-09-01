Tensas Academy fell to 0-2 with a 46-6 loss to Wilkinson County Christian Academy Friday in Woodville.
The loss was also devastating as Tensas running back Maddux Mize broke his collarbone and underwent surgery on Tuesday.
“That’s a tough one for us,” said Tensas head coach Jason Williams. “We have to move some people around, and it’s next man up. But we certainy cannot afford to have many more injuries.”
WCCA’s Roderick “Slim” Bailey finished the game with 12 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He returned a punt for 52 yards and a touchdown score in the third quarter.
“He is a really good running back who’s tough to stop once he gets into open space. But I thought we were much more physical in this game than we were in our first game.”
Tensas plays at Rebul Friday before hosting Union on September 10.
“This is the first game for Rebul,” Williams said. “From what I understand they have had some COVID issues, and even delayed the start of school. We just have to go out and play our best game to come out with a win. We certainly need to put some points on the board.”
