Tensas Parish head football coach Quinton Powell is relieved to have lost the likes of Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, St. Frederick and Oak Grove in district after being moved to a new district at the end of last season.
“We just don’t have the numbers to compete against schools like that,” Powell said.
Powell will suit out 25 players, nine of which are ninth graders.
“We’re going back to teaching and fundamentals,” Powell said.
Tensas defeated Lakeview 22-6 in its opener, but dropped its next nine games, opting out of the playoffs.
Following the season-opening win, the Panthers did not score more than 12 points in any game all season, being shut out four times.
The Panthers were competitive in an 18-12 heartbreaking loss to Delhi.
Amarion Brown returns at quarterback for Tensas.
“He’s very shifty and fast, and very explosive,” Powell said. “We just have to protect him.”
Calvien Jones will be at running back after sitting out last year.
“We’ve got a lot of speed on this team,” Powell said.
At wide receiver, Powell had “a lot of young guys who are going to have to learn fast.”
A number of players will be playing both sides of the football.
“We just want to be more competitive this year, and continuing building the program,” Powell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.