After two straight bruising and tough losses, Delta Charter improved its record to 3-2 with a 52-8 win over Tensas Thursday in St. Joseph.
“That game was just what we needed,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “It was good to get back on a winning trend. The guys took care of business early. We were able to just hand the ball off and execute. We got to rest a lot of guys, and a lot of our younger players got a chance to play. It was just what we needed.”
Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton, who had to leave the Storm’s loss to Lakeview two weeks ago after suffering an injury, completed 10-of-11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing five times for 58 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Tensas Academy improved to 6–1 with a convincing 60-13 win over Briarfield Academy Friday in St. Joseph.
“We played hard on both sides of the ball,” said Tensas coach Jason Williams. “Our offensive line did a good job.”
Javier Thomas rushed for a career high 327 yards yards and seven touchdowns in the win.
Chip Tucker had more than 100 yards in offense, with an interception and fumble recovery.
Tensas plays at Franklin Thursday. The Chiefs opened the season with a 54-6 win over Franklin. The game is the Cougars’ Homecoming.
“We’re going to work on improving what we are doing, and enjoying the sport we love to play,” Williams said.
