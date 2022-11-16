Tensas Academy senior Will Mabry IV of St. Joseph committed to play baseball at Louisiana Tech last week.
“We have a deal here in recruiting where we use the phrase, ‘You get who you are.’” said Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs. “We recruit at a very high level and we are trending up. We feel like Will fits the profile for our program and vice-versa.”
Mabry attended Cathedral before transferring to Tensas Academy as a sophomore.
“I attended a showcase at Tech and it was such a great atmosphere, and I loved the place,” Mabry said. “The people were great, the fans and all the coaches. I fell in love with it. Baseball has always been a big part of my life.”
Mabry plays travel ball with the SBG Sox, based out of Jackson, Ms.
He pitched a no-hitter in the Elite 23 Showcase this summer and was named to the Perfect Game All-Tournament Team in the 2021 Perfect Game 16-under WWBA East Championship Tournament.
“It’s a big organization and scouts come from all over to watch us,” Mabry said.
Mabry, who grew six inches this year to 6-foot, 180, is the son of Will III and Deana Mabry.
Will Mabry III, who recently completed his second year as head baseball coach at Tensas Academy, played baseball at Amite School Center before continuing his playing career at Southwest Community College and Mississippi State.
Mabry batted .626 last year for Tensas, and was dominant on the mound.
His fastball has been clocked in the high 80s.
“My best pitch is my curveball,” he said. “I have been working on a slider a good bit, and just now getting it dialed in.
Mabry also plays middle infield and third base.
“I like pitching,” he said. “But I’ll play anywhere. I can also play the outfield.”
“From a skill set point, Will can do multiple things,” Burroughsb said. “He’s one of four dual players we signed. He can help us on the mound, and he’s good with the bat. He has level one toughness an has the kind of maturity we like. I think he can come in pitching or hitting and make an early impact for us.”
Mabry works out four days a week and runs two or three days a week.
“I just want to get stronger and more physical,” he said.
Signing with Tech is the culmination of a dream for Mabry.
“I dreamed of playing college baseball at the Division I level when I was playing T-Ball at four years old,” Mabry said. “I feel like I have a good eye for the ball, and on the mound I locate my pitches well.”
Last year, Tensas was the No. 2 seed in District 3 in Class 2A. The Chiefs defeated Delta Academy before upsetting No. 2 Humphreys Academy and No. 1 Columbus Christian to reach the finals, where they fell to Prentiss Christian.
“I think we can get back there,” Mabry said.
Mabry lost most of his freshman season at Cathedral High because of COVID-19.
“We got off to a good start before everything was shut down,” Mabry said. “That was tough. It makes me appreciate it more.”
