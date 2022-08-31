Tensas opens with shutout win By Joey Martin Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tensas Academy kicked off its season with an impressive 38-0 win over Wilkinson County Christian Academy Friday in St. Joseph.The Chiefs did not turn the ball over, and had only one penalty on the night.“We played really well,” said Tensas head coach Jason Williams. “We took care of the football and the guys really got after it. They turned the ball over and we took advantage of it.” Tensas senior Chip Tucker scored two touchdowns and added four two-point conversions.Javier Thomas returned a punt for a touchdown, and also had a pick six, returning an interception all the way. Maddox Mize also scored a touchdown.Tensas hosts Franklin Friday.“Franklin is a good rival game for us,” Williams said.The Chiefs will play at Franklin next month because Rebul dropped its football program and Claiborne is only playing junior varsity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tensas Academy Touchdown Sport American Football Jason Williams Franklin Football Junior Varsity Two-point Conversion Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY FCG Aug 11, 2022 The Doty Road Church at 1604 Third St. was recognized by the Ferriday Garden Club as the Gol… Read more Tilt - Thompson exchange vows Aug 3, 2022 Bessie Colette Thompson and Campbell Macdonald Tilt exchanged vows at five o'clock in the ev… Read more VGC yard of the month Aug 3, 2022 THE INVITING front lawn of Ben and Dana Wyles’ Laurel Street home has earned the Vidalia Gar… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLate heroics lend Sterlington jamboree win over NevilleWest Monroe drops "sloppy" jamboree affair with RustonOuachita rides front seven to victory against Oak GroveMangham flashes speed in 26-19 jamboree victoryMistakes pile up for West Ouachita in jamboreeOPSO arrests Monroe man at wedding2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Youth and talent flood field for St. FrederickVidalia native rides ‘Long Black Train’MARTIN: West Monroe vs. Sterlington headlines Top 5 Games in Ouachita ParishVikings setting own destiny Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA local take: Jack booted siege (1)Jim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)
