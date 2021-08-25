Tensas Parish head football coach Quinton Powell is just hoping for a normal year.
The Panthers finished 0-9 last year, having to forfeit its first round playoff game to Centerville because of COVID-19.
The Panthers are continuing to deal with COVID issues, having to pull out of the Vidalia Jamboree which is scheduled for Saturday..
“It’s frustrating,” said Tensas coach Quinton Powell.
The third-year Panther coach’s optimism starts at quarterback where Ahmarion Brown is the starter.
Jirion Remmey is moving from quarterback to slot receiver.
Jaquan Gibson and Javier Thomas are the running backs.
Eyadarin Boss is back at cornerback.
“The days missed by quarantine certainly hurt us, but we’re working hard to be more competitive this year,” Powell said.
Tensas finished 1-10 in 2018, falling to Basile in the first round of the playoffs.
The Panthers’ only win came against Ringgold.
Tensas plays in what many consider the toughest district in Class 1A, hosting defending Class 1A champion Oak Grove on October 1, and then traveling to Division IV defending state champion Ouachita Christian School in Monroe on October 22.
Tensas hosts Delta Charter on October 8.
The Panthers open their season at home against Lakeview HIgh School on September 3.
Lakeview fell to Red River in the Class 2A first round playoffs.
