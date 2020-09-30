Tensas Parish head football coach Quinton Powell has set a goal for winning four games this season.
Finishing at .500 may not seem too lofty for some people, but Powell lost 10 seniors from a team that went 0-10 and was outscored 390-70.
"Right now we're just tying to get everyone in she and ready to go," Powell said.
The second-year Panther coach's optimism starts at quarterback where Jirion Remmey steps in.
Remby was eligible last year after moving to St. Joseph from Las Vegas.
Remby's top target will be senior receiver Barron Dixon.
Dusty Jefferson, a senior receiving a lot of attention, will be playing offensive line, tight end, defensive and linebacker.
Powell said he has adjusted to changes that have been made this season due to Covid-19.
"I was doubting we would be able to play," Powell said. "These are strange times. It's going to be a different season."
Tensas opens its season Friday at Plain Dealing.
