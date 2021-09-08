It did not take but one game for Tensas Parish to better its record this year after opening with a 22-6 win over Lakeview in its season-opener in St. Joseph Friday.
Jaquan Gibson finished the game with 200 rushing yards for the Panthers.
Tensas, which went 0-5 last year, trailed 6-2 at halftime after blocking a punt that went out of the end zone. Lakeview scored its first touchdown after recovering a fumble in the end zone.
The game plan for the second half was simple.
“We just kept giving the ball to Jaquan,” Gibson said.
Tensas Parish travels to River Oaks Friday.
“This win gives us a lot of confidence,” Powell said.s
River Oaks fell to Glenbook 59-28 in its first game of the season.
River Oaks finished 4-2 last season. It’s the Mustangs’ first year in the LHSAA.
Jason Williams picked up his first win as Tensas Academy head coach as the Chiefs shut out Rebul Academy 48-0 Friday at Rebul.
“I was very proud of the kids,” Williams said. “They played aggressive all night. Everyone got to play and we were physical on both sides of the football.”
Chip Tucker led the Tensas offense, while Jag Gilfoil, Kade McMahon and Davis Guthrie had big games.
The Chiefs host Union Christian Academy Friday.
“They are a lot like us in that they have played good teams,” Williams said. “We gained some confidence Friday. “We’re looking forward to this week’s challenge.”
