Tensas High School fell to Cedar Creek 47-6 Friday to remain winless at 0-3 on the season.
“I felt like we played much better in the second half,” said Tensas head coach Quinton Powell. “We just made too many mistakes, which you can’t do against anybody in our district.”
Tensas plays at Oak Grove Friday. The Tigers are the defending state champion.
Tensas hosts Delta Charter on October 30.
