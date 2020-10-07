Tensas Academy remained unbeaten with a hard-earned 34-20 win over Riverdale Academy Friday in Coushatta.
The Chiefs improved to 5-0 on the season
“That was the first full four-quarter game we’ve had,” said Tensas head coach Joe Coats. “We needed that type game. And we expect another one in Woodville.”
Tensas visits unbeaten Wilkinson County Christian Academy Thursday at 7 p.m.
The game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
“That’s a big test for us,” Coats said.
Scoring for Tensas against Riverdale were Christian Davis with two touchdowns, Landon Lees and Morgan Williams.
Coats said Lees was ruled ineligible originally, but re-instated after the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools ruled Lees was eligible after moving to Lake Bruin and he was re-instated.
