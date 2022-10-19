Tensas spoils Franklin Homecoming By Joey Martin Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tensas Academy improved to 7-1 with a 58-24 win over Franklin Academy in Winnsboro Thursday. It was Homecoming Night for Franklin.“I was proud of our guys, they played hard,” said Tensas head coach Jason Williams. “We had a few too many penalties, so we need to clean that up.”Chip Tucker and Javier Thomas both rushed for more than 100 yards in the contest. Thomas had three interceptions.Tensas closes out regular season at home Friday against Sharkey-Issaquena.“We have a chance to win district, and that was one of our goals,” Williams said. “We want to go out Friday, play to the best of our ability and stay healthy for the playoffs.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Ferriday Garden Club Oct 12, 2022 FERRIDAY GARDEN Club and Ferriday Fire Department decorated Louisiana Avenue for Fall. Pictu… Read moreFerriday Garden Club Wildlife Management Around Homes & Landscapes Article Oct 12, 2022 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library on Thursday, October 2… Read moreWildlife Management Around Homes & Landscapes Article Score high on ACT Oct 12, 2022 Improve your ACT scores at Concordia Parish Library. Read moreScore high on ACT COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEast All-Stars announced for sixth annual I-20 BowlMonroe woman accused of stabbing father after watching ‘Chucky’Mistakes stack up for Sterlington in loss to UnionOuachita holds on to win thriller against ASHWest Monroe makes West Ouachita pay for early mistakes in blowout winFormer Neville quarterback Brister arrested after deadly hit-and-runOCS hosts Cedar Creek with district title on the lineObituaries - October 12, 2022Neville makes quick work of GrantMARTIN: Best week in the parish arrives Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart (1)Methodist churches mull stand against LGBT front (1)
