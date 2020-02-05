Delta Charter dropped a pair of games at Tensas Parish Friday.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Tensas 61-51.
Tensas led 13-11 after one period and 29-22 at halftime.
“It was a six-point game with a minute left, but they made their free throws,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “It was actually one of our better games.”
Kavarius Whitehead led DCS with 27 points. Trace Miller added 21.
The Lady Storm fell to Tensas 71-54.
Tensas led 15-12 after one period, but outscored the Lady Storm 18-10 in the second period for a 33-22 advantage.
“Turnovers are killing us,” said Lady Storm coach Ron Ellis. “They keep us from staying in a game.”
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 19 points. Shyvlie Blaney added 13 and Chyann Lee 10.
Delta Charter visits Sicily Island Friday. The Storm hosts Delhi Tuesday.
