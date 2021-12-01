Tensas Tournament this weekend By Joey Martin Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferriday and Vidalia boys and girls basketball teams will be competing in the Tensas Tournament Friday through Saturday.On Thursday, Tensas girls begin play against Franklin Parish at 4 p.m.Vidalia boys open their season against Sicily Island at 5:15 p.m., followed by Ferriday girls facing Sicily Island. Tensas boys take on General Trass in the final game. On Friday, Vidalia girls play their first game of the year against Madison at 4 p.m.Vidalia boys follow against Madison, while Ferriday girls take on Tensas at 6:30 p.m. Ferriday boys face Tensas at 7:45 p.m.Saturday’s play tips off at 11 a.m. with Vidalia girls against Tensas.Vidalia boys face Ferriday in the second game, followed by Franklin Parish girls against General Trass.Sicily Island boys and General Trass meet at 2:45 p.m., followed by Tensas girls against Madison.The final game of the tournament has Tensas boys facing Madison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tensas Tournament Vidalia Game Sport Madison Meet Trass Franklin Parish Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY CPSO announces Christmas Bike Drive Nov 17, 2021 The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting bicycles for the Annual CPSO Chr… Read more Event featuring Natchez art returns Nov 11, 2021 Second Saturday at Arts Natchez is back! Read more CPA Nov 11, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH Academy pre-k and kindergarten students are learning about community helper… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime lossMonroe woman accused of threatening to throw hot grease on victimMonroe man accused of armed robbery at Dollar GeneralMonroe woman arrested for arranging to sell methMPD arrests Monroe man, woman for possessing crack cocaineSterlington police arrest Sterlington man for battering, licking womanMonroe man arrested for battering pregnant victimDeputies arrest a Monroe man for pointing gun at womanNo. 1 Sterlington takes out defending champs Madison Prep in OTWest Monroe man arrested for driving stolen vehicle Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
