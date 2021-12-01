Ferriday and Vidalia boys and girls basketball teams will be competing in the Tensas Tournament Friday through Saturday.

On Thursday, Tensas girls begin play against Franklin Parish at 4 p.m.

Vidalia boys open their season against Sicily Island at 5:15 p.m., followed by Ferriday girls facing Sicily Island. Tensas boys take on General Trass in the final game.

On Friday, Vidalia girls play their first game of the year against Madison at 4 p.m.

Vidalia boys follow against Madison, while Ferriday girls take on Tensas at 6:30 p.m.

Ferriday boys face Tensas at 7:45 p.m.

Saturday’s play tips off at 11 a.m. with Vidalia girls against Tensas.

Vidalia boys face Ferriday in the second game, followed by Franklin Parish girls against General Trass.

Sicily Island boys and General Trass meet at 2:45 p.m., followed by Tensas girls against Madison.

The final game of the tournament has Tensas boys facing Madison.

