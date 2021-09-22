Tensas Parish dropped to 1-2 with a 28-0 loss to St. Frederick Friday in Monroe.
The contest was stopped for about an hour because of a lightning delay.
“It was tough getting them back re-focused,” said Tensas coach Quinton Powell. “I was proud of our defense, but we just have to get more consistent. We’ve got three junior high kids playing on the line. I’m proud of them for just coming out.”
The shutout was the first of the season for St. Fred.
The St. Frederick Warriors recorded its first goose egg of the season last Friday night in a 28-0 win against Tensas.
The Warriors jumped ahead 14-0 with a 12-yard touchdown run by Donovan Giovingo followed by a two-yard scamper by Giovingo later on in the quarter. Giovingo led the Warriors with 117 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Tensas plays at Sicily Island Friday.
“We have to be able to run the ball,” Powell said.
