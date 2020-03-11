I can’t begin to describe my gratitude to the many of you who have subscribed and downloaded the first episode of our “Digs and Posts” podcast.
We’ve successfully registered our podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you can search “Ouachita Citizen’s Digs and Posts” podcast on any of those platforms to find it.
And for those of you who are new to the podcast world, allow me to give you a quick and painless tutorial.
I know many of you are iPhone users based off of the seemingly universal iMessages
I send to people of all ages. That makes this a lot simpler. If you search for the purple icon on your iPhone, that’s where you can find apple podcasts.
Simply open it, search for our podcast, click subscribe and listen away for free.
And if any of that sounds too complicated, you can listen to the episodes directly on the ouachitacitizen.com every Monday.
On our first episode, I offered a few rants about the NFL combine and bad hot takes from national radio hosts, provided commentary on Ouachita Christian’s remarkable run in girls hoops, discussed the biggest happenings with local colleges and shared interviews with Ouachita head coach Amber Obaze-Ford and West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill.
If you somehow missed it, you can download it, along with episode two, today.
And while I’m expressing my gratitude, I’d like to thank Jordan Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Crafts Galore – The Rebel Store for hopping on board and making the podcast possible.
As we continue to move forward on this podcast journey, you can expect weekly predictions for football.
And speaking of football, the podcast will come in handy during the summer for those of you craving some gridiron talk. I typically spend the summers doing a ton of prep work on football by interviewing coaches and players for our massive football preview.
It feels like putting months of work into a one-week production, and while it’s definitely worth it, the podcast will help whet that appetite for football sooner. Throughout the summer I’ll share interviews with football coaches and star players in the area to get you even more hyped for the football season.
As you can tell, we’ve put a lot of thought, work and effort into making this podcast successful. And I’ve already heard from several of you who enjoyed our premiere episode.
We promise the best has yet to come.
