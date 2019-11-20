Welcome to college football where you can be yesterday’s crown jewel and tomorrow’s mistake.
Don’t believe me? Ask LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda how much his popularity has dipped in the past three months. In fairness to the “Aranda is overrated” crowd, the defense just gave up 614 yards to a four-win Ole Miss team. But none of us believe a coach forgets how to do his job in one season, right? Anybody?
The sole reason why Aranda’s defense has struggled this year has been more about personnel than scheme. Aranda’s defenses have always set up defensive backs to make the biggest plays on the football field, whether that be an interception, a sack or tackle for loss. LSU’s defense has been one of the stronger units in football over the years because the Tigers secondary was one of the best units in football. Those days are long gone.
Derek Stingley and Kristian Fulton are lockdown cover corners, but the tackling by this unit has been some of poorest we’ve seen from an LSU team.
You can track the root of this problem to two years ago when LSU put all of its eggs in the Patrick Surtain II basket in 2018. Ed Orgeron and company wanted the 5-star corner to be a Tiger so bad they didn’t target many other defensive backs. At the last minute, Surtain chose to play for Alabama, and the Tigers hauled in a less than mediocre defensive back class that year. The Tigers made a big splash with defensive backs in the 2019 class, but you can tell there has been a dip in overall quality on the backend.
After losing Greedy Williams, Terrance Alexander, Kelvin Joseph, Ed Paris and John Battle, the unit has taken on a complete makeover. It’s created opportunities for even some of our local guys like Cam Lewis to play more this year.
And whether healthy or not, Grant Delpit has had a much less productive year. And it all comes back to tackling, as two weeks ago The Athletic dropped Delpit to No. 15 on their big board due to, you guessed it, his missed tackles in the open field.
The buck stops with the secondary for me, though you could point out LSU had to replace Devin White at linebacker and is surely missing Michael Divinity, as well. The Tigers are still strong at the linebacker position, though.
But for the first time in a long time LSU’s secondary looks vulnerable. The outside corners (Stingley and Fulton) are future high draft picks, but they are almost specialty corners because they lock down receivers on the outside. Who is wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage like we've seen every other year under Aranda? JaCoby Stevens? Eh at times. He's been up and down with his performance too.
You can’t blame one man for LSU’s struggles on defense. Aranda needs to earn his $2.5M a year, I completely agree. But he’s not the one missing tackles in the open field either.
While LSU fans in Northeast Louisiana lull over the Tigers problematic defense, ULM fans have already thrown in the towel as Louisiana Tech fans shake their fists at the sky screaming, “Why now? Why us?”
After ULM’s win against Georgia State on Nov. 9, the Warhawks were set up for a run. Win two of the next three, and we can entertain bowl berth conversations again. The cards were set for the Warhawks to pick up their fifth win, but three costly turnovers kept ULM from accomplishing that against Georgia Southern. Now ULM has to win the next two games to go bowling. The worst part of all is ULM fans don’t seem to care.
And at this point, why should they? If a child touches a hot stove, pretty soon they’ll come to realize it’s not such a good idea. (You’d hope they’d learn after the first time.) The next time they walk over toward the stove, they should have some reluctance to touching it, hot or cold. Is touching that stove going to end positively? We all know pain and a possible burn follows touching a hot stove, so it’s best not to even entertain the idea. This is the ULM fan base in a nutshell. They’re simply tired of being burned. Some fans have gotten so numb to the feeling, the hot stove doesn’t even bother them. They’ll just leave their hand there blistering away.
But I suppose definitive results is better than the “what if” question Tech fans will pose for years to follow. After quarterback J’Mar Smith, wide receiver Adrian Hardy and linebacker James Jackson did not make the trip to Huntington, Marshall defeated Louisiana Tech, 31-10. Louisiana Tech issued a release that all three players were unavailable pursuant to athletic department policy and that the matter was being handled internally. Rumors swirl, but the only thing that matters is Louisiana Tech entered its biggest game of the season short-handed. That’s hard to swallow and has given Smith haters more reason to gripe.
Aranda was once untouchable as an LSU coach, and just a few weeks ago, Smith turned the corner with a fan base that’s grown impatient with him over the years. Stick around long enough, and the ones who cheer you on the hardest will lead the loudest boos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.