Aaaaah February.
The time of the year when the gym is busy with parish basketball teams beginning their quest for advancing in the state playoffs, and baseball and softball teams are practicing on the stage and gym floor when basketball teams are not occupying the court/makeshift diamond.
Monterey is preparing for its final postseason of having to play a home game in somebody else’s gym.
And don’t let anybody tell you it’s still a home game.
Ferriday and Vidalia are much more comfortable on their home courts than they are going the hop, skip and jump to the other team’s court.
Not to mention the inconvenience of finding a court that is available that does not take more than a 40-minute trip.
The good thing for Monterey’s girls is the team consists of nine seniors who have been through the fire. The Lady Wolves are probably the most focused team in the Miss-Lou. And this scrappy bunch will line up against anybody and make them earn moving on.
Monterey’s girls got a taste of playoff fever on Saturday after losing to Oak Hill at home Friday to cause a three-way tie for the District 6B title.
Monterey had to travel to Buckeye in Deville Saturday for a playoff.
Glenmora drew the bye and Monterey defeated Oak Hill to advance to the district championship game, falling to Glenmora by seven.
Each district decides how to determine its championship. District 6B coaches agreed on a playoff.
Monterey will host its first round playoff game at Vidalia Thursday against Pitkin.
Lady Wolves head coach Cary Shively wanted to use the Harrisonburg gym since Monterey’s girls have played three games there this season.
But Harrisonburg’s girls got the No. 16 seed and will be hosting South Cameron on Thursday.
It was also unfair for Monterey’s girls to have to play two games Saturday while Glenmora played one after the Lady Wolves swept Glenmora during the regular season.
There was actually a four-way tie for district, but University opted not to be in the playoff because it would not have affected their playoff standing in its select classification.
Monterey boys coach Eric Richard mentioned using head-to-head first and then go by which team has the highest power ranking, which makes a lot of sense.
District 2-2A coaches agreed on a coin flip to decide a tiebreaker, which is how Ferriday’s girls represent their district as champions after Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron called heads in a meeting with the Rayville coach and district witnesses in Mangham last week.
Abron said having to have everything turned in by Saturday evening prompted coaches to decide on the coin flip.
I don’t like being decided by coin flip because it should be decided by what happens on the court.
Abron has been able to avoid the drama and serious injuries of previous years this year (knocking on wood).
Ferriday has the size and speed to compete with anyone in Class 2A.
And it’s starting lineup is made up of five girls who can take control of a game at any time.
Seniors Tierra Spurs, Pacha Poole and Shakeyla McCray have provided the leadership, while sophomore sensations Shekayla Miller, Aaliyah Gray and Tamia Jefferson have injected a lot of energy.
The Lady Trojans host district opponent Mangham Thursday, which it swept during the regular season.
It would be easy for Ferriday’s girls to look ahead to a possible match-up with former district opponent Jonesboro-Hodge on Monday, but you can rest assured Abron will have no part of that.
Meanwhile, Vidalia High’s Lady Vikings have put together double digit wins for the first time since 2001 when the Lady Vikings went 26-7 after finishing with the same record in 2000. Both of those teams were eliminated in the first round.
Vidalia almost didn’t get in thanks to a LHSAA snafu. Imagine that.
The LHSAA had Vidalia losing a third game to Block. The Lady Vikings and Lady Bears played twice, with Block winning two close games.
Because the LHSAA had Vidalia losing a third game to the Lady Bears, it had Vidalia at No. 33, one place out of making the playoffs.
After the correction, Vidalia got in at 31.
Ladies first — good luck to the Lady Trojans, Lady Wolves, Lady Vikings and Lady Storm. The floor is yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.