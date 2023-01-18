Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
James Thomas has spent the last 23 years coaching recreation baseball and softball, while also assisting at Vidalia High School.
After being named head coach of the Lady Viking softball program following Taylor Rodgers moving away, Thomas is well aware of one thing.
“Whatever head coaches get paid, it is not enough,” Thomas said. “Between scheduling, ordering uniforms, practices, filling out paperwork for the LHSAA and dealing with setting up umpires, it’s a full-time job.”
Thomas would not have it any other way, especially with the attitude this year’s team has bought to workouts and conditioning.
“The response has been great,” he said. “We have had a very high percentage of girls participating. And they are working hard.”
Rodgers stepped into the head coaching role last year after longtime head coach Forrest Foster died from COVID in 2021.
Thomas, who will be assisted by Jackie Johnston, Madison Johnston and Elizabeth Smith,, began as Foster’s assistant coach in 2016.
The Lady Vikings finished 12-18 last season, falling to Fisher High 12-5 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Lady Vikings were ranked No. 23.
Vidalia lost to Lakeside in the first round in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID.
The Lady Vikings did not make the playoffs in 2016 or 2017.
Thomas is counting on four seniors — Ty Harris, Kirsten Grove, Madeline FoleyTaylor and Teagen Kenny.
“They have been showing great leadership,” Thomas said. “Our practices are going to be an hour-and-a-half, so they know when we are starting and when we will finish.”
Thomas returns two-year junior starting pitcher Allie LeBlanc, who was named to the District 2-2A first team last year.
Fielder led Vidalia with a .449 batting average.
Grove hit .378, while Leblanc posted a .371 batting average and .struck out 94 batters on the mound.
Foley batted .338.
Taylor McElwee, Grace Barr and Hallie Weatherly will also see action for the Lady Vikings this year.
“I’ve scheduled extra junior varsity games so those girls will have some experience when they move up nexts year,” Thomas said.
