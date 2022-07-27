James Thomas has been part of the Vidalia High Lady Viking softball program for the past five years.
Now he’s over that program.
Thomas was named head coach after Taylor Rodgers moved to take another position after first coming on as an assistant, and then taking over as head coach after Foster’s tragic death from COVID-19 last year.
Thomas began as Foster’s assistant coach in 2016.
“I’m excited about being head coach and I’m looking forward to carrying on Forrest’s legacy,” Thomas said.
The Lady Vikings finished 12-18 last season, falling to Fisher High 12-5 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Lady Vikings were ranked No. 23.
Vidalia lost to Lakeside in the first round in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID.
The Lady Vikings did not make the playoffs in 2016 or 2017.
Thomas will be assisted by longtime Lady Viking assistant coach Jackie Johnston.
“Last year was a big step-up for me and Jackie,” Thomas said. “Taylor had never been a head coach, and we had our roles under Forrest. But we know the ins and outs.”
Thomas returns two-years starting pitcher Allie LeBlanc, who was named to the District 2-2A first team.
Catcher Kirstin Grove, another upcoming senior, and outfielders Taegan Kenny and Madeline Foley also return.
“We’ve got a good returning group,” Thomas said. “We are going to work even harder, and get our fundamentals down. I want us to play more small ball and groom our players in their right positions. My goal is to win 20 games and make the second round of the playoffs, which is something I haven’t done as a coach here.”
