Seth Thompson was part of the glory days as a former Vidalia High baseball program.
Thompson hopes to bring those days back as the head coach of the Vikings.
But he knows it’s not going to be quick fix.
“I’ve got about 14 players out right now,” Thompson said. “We lost two due to injuries. It’s certainly a lot different from when I played. Kids are just not wanting to play right now. They seem to look at it as summer league. We have to change that. The atmosphere is entirely different from when I played.”
Thompson replaces Nicholas Kennedy, who was named head baseball coach at Delta Charter last month.
Thompson was the Parish Player of the Year at Vidalia High in 2010, batting .458 for Johnny Lee Hoffpauir’s team, while posting a 9-4 pitching record and 2.49 earned run average.
Thompson actually assisted Kale Davis with the Vidalia High baseball team, and also spent two years assisting Jarrett Hoffpauir at Delta Charter.
Thompson is a nurse at Trinity Medical. He will work part-time at the hospital during baseball season.
“The administration at Trinity Medical is phenomenal,” Thompson said. “They will allow me to go part-time during baseball. Everything worked out perfectly.”
Thompson played baseball at LSU-Alexandria under former General coach Brent Porche before going to work in the oilfield. He then went into the nursing field.
Vidalia went 10-12 last season, falling to D’Arbonne Woods 4-0 in a first-round Class 2A playoff contest.
Among the losses from last year are pitcher Peyton Fort and catcher Brett Walsworth.
“When you lose your stud pitcher it makes things difficult,” Thompson said.
Junior Jake Spears will be the ace on the mound. Spears also batted .340 at the plate.
“Jake has a lot of potential,” Thompson said.
Sophomores Matthew Havard and Gage Cupstid will also see time on the mound
Thompson’s lone two seniors are Braden Goldman and Ryan Ashley.
Junior Gabe Rushing will anchor the outfield.
Vidalia opens its season on February 21 at Ouachita High in Monroe.
