The common response of “dream come true” regarding a job offer is not just common for Vidalia native Seth Thompson.
When Thompson was named head baseball coach at Vidalia this week, it was truly the realization of a long-time dream.
“I was involved in Vidalia baseball camps as a boy, and have dreamed the past few years of being the head baseball coach at Vidalia,” Thompson said. “And now I get that opportunity.”
Thompson replaces Nicholas Kennedy, who was named head baseball coach at Delta Charter last month.
“Seth has a lot of baseball knowledge,” said Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley. “He’s very mature and a great fit for Vidalia. He’s a Vidalia kid coming back to Vidalia, which is something I’m very big on.”
“I honestly didn’t put in for the job, but was planning on it,” Thompson said. “I woke up to a missed call from Mr. Cooley, who told me he had some people in his ear about hiring me and was asking if I would be interested. This is the accumulation of everything I wanted.”
Thompson was the Parish Player of the Year at Vidalia High in 2010, batting .458 for Johnny Lee Hoffpauir’s team, while posting a 9-4 pitching record and 2.49 earned run average.
Thompson actually assisted Kale Davis with the Vidalia High baseball team, and also spent two years assisting Jarrett Hoffpauir at Delta Charter.
Thompson is a nurse at Trinity Medical.
Thompson played baseball at LSU-Alexandria under former General coach Brent Porche before going to work in the oilfield. He then went into the nursing field.
“I learned from Coach (Johnny Lee) Hoffpauir that you cannot be successful without confidence,” Thompson said. “The main thing Coach Hoffpauir taught was go out and be a bulldog. And Coach Porche taught me how to study. I learned how to research and study the game. I focused on baseball smarts. I knew I wasn’t going to be the next Mike Trout or Albert uol When I got to LSU-A, I saw athletes with so much more God-given talent. I saw making it to the next level was not in my repertoire. But a lot of them were just going off their talent. I’ve always been about being a team guy. I started helping some of these guys out and found out I could be successful in communicating with my teammates on the game. That’s when I realized I wanted to get into coaching.”
Thompson is a firm believer in his teams playing solid defense.
“I’m a fundamentals guy,” Thompson said. “Defense is first for me. An .800 fielding percentage is not good. I expect us to be good on offense, but we have to play really good defense.”
