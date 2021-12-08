So is Alabama winning all of the time (well, it seems like it) bad for college football?
Some would say yes, they get tired of seeing the Crimson Tide winning all of the time.
Taking a look at the television ratings this season would certainly have folks begging to differ.
OK, Alabama has been in more close games this year than in several years, and let’s face it, people want to watch to see the Crimson Tide get beat.
Even CBS wasn’t expecting that - but they have prospered from it — except for one weekend.
For the first time in 15 years, CBS punted on televising the Tigers and Crimson Tide’s annual rivalry. LSU announced before the season that Saturday’s game at No. 3-ranked Alabama would be a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. CBS showed No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m., while Missouri and No. 1-ranked Georgia at 11 a.m. would be on ESPN.
It was the first time since 2006, when the game was also on ESPN, that CBS didl not televise the LSU-Alabama game. That was the last year before Nick Saban began coaching at Alabama. During that span, CBS showed the LSU-Alabama game in prime time 10 times, including Bama’s 55-17 runaway victory last year in Tiger Stadium.
ESPN still brought out its No. 1 team in Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on the call for the game in Tuscaloosa.
Though many didn’t expect it to be a close game, it actually turned into an entertaining battle, with Alabama holding on for a narrow 20-14 victo
The game peaked with six million viewers and was the most-watched game of the day across many demos.
LSU-Alabama ended up as the No. 2 top-watched game of the day in week 10, with a 2.8 rating and 5 million viewers.
The top game of the day was Oklahoma State-Nebraska with a 3.0 rating and 5.3 million viewers.
Auburn-Texas A&M finished fourth with a 2.2 rating.
There was no figures on the SEC Championship Game on CBS between Alabama and Georgia on Saturday as of Tuesday.
In week 12, Arkansas-Alabama was the highest-watched game with a 3.2 rating and 5.46 million viewers.
Alabama won that game 42-35.
See what I mean about watching Alabama on the ropes.
In week one, Alabama-Miami was No. 4 with a 3.0 rating and 5.67 million viewers.
Georgia-Clemson was No. 1 with a 4.6 rating. I don’t think it would get that now.
LSU-UCLA was sixth with a 1.8 rating.
Alabama-Florida was top-rated in week three with a 4.15 rating and 7.86 million viewers.
Alabama won that game 31-29.
So still not convinced?
In week six, Alabama-Texas A&M was No. 1 with a 4.5 rating and 8.33 viewers.
A&M handed Alabama its lonely loss at 41-38.
But that wasn’t the highest ranked Alabama game.
Alabama-Auburn in week 13 had a 5.3 rating and 10.36 viewers.
Alabama won that game 24-22 in four overtimes.
And please let’s come up with something different than that current overtime.
How many of us thought, wait, that’s it?
The NCAA has made shortening overtime its mission since Texas A&M beat LSU 74-72 in a seven overtime game during the 2018 season. As exciting as that game was, it was long. More than 200 snaps were played, which is certainly not ideal for the players on the field.
Hey, NCAA cut out some of those self-promotion ads from the network carrying the game.
I understand the safety, but how rare was that LSU-A&M overtime game. And how much is that game still being talked about.
So, how did the NCAA change its overtime rules for 2021?
Teams are now required to run a two-point conversion after a touchdown beginning in the second overtime period. Previously, that began in the third overtime period.
Additionally, teams will begin running alternating two-point conversion attempts if the game reaches a third overtime. So, it’s essentially a one-play drive. The goal of this is to limit the number of plays run from scrimmage by each team.
I felt short-changed watching the Alabama-Auburn game. And would have felt the same way if Auburn had of won it that way. A two-point conversion?
Getting back to this year’s ratings, Alabama-Mississippi State was second with a 2.0 rating behind Kentucky-Georgia at 3.65. LSU was sixth with a 1.65 rating.
Alabama-Ole Miss in the famous popcorn game was tops in week five with a 2.7 rating and 4.79 million viewers.
Alabama won that game 42-21, but it was Ole Miss head coach and former Saban assistant Lane Kiffin who provided the fun with his bring your popcorn statement before the game.
The kind of rat poison Saban loves.
The Thanksgiving night “Egg Bowl” between Mississippi and Mississippi State posted its top audience in four years with a 1.0 and 2.06 million viewers on ESPN.
The Egg Bowl just seems to belong on Thanksgiving.
A Georgia-Alabama rematch will certainly challenge for top spot of the year.
Expect a much better game the second time around.
And one other thing you can count on.
CBS won’t make the same mistake twice. You can count on LSU-Alabama being back in prime time on CBS next year. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.
