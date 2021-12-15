It’s the second-most wonderful time of the year.
It’s bowl season. And while bowl games are nowhere near what they used to be, it’s still college football. And with less than a month left to watch football games, I’ll take what I can get.
I’ll especially take the top five bowl games of 2021-22.
What are those?
Glad you asked.
The actual best game is one that isn’t scheduled yet.
But who thinks it won’t be Alabama-Georgia on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis?
How’s that for some rat poison, Coach Saban?
You can rest assured Georgia will be better prepared. And you can also rest assured Nick Saban has dissected the SEC Championship Game more than Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless stay looking in the mirror.
OK, I know Michigan-Georgia is going to be a real test for the Bulldogs.
That’s what I have this New Year’s Eve Orange Bowl match-up at No. 2. I can’t help but think Saban would love a shot at Jim Harbaugh.
There are a few bowl games which carry some local interest.
There’s the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on that pits Mississippi State against Texas Tech on December 28.
Take down the Christmas lights at Graceland and adorn Elvis’ former nest in maroon and white.
On December 30, local football fans will be able to tune in to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to see Ferriday’s Ronald Williams playing cornerback for Michigan State against Pittsburgh.
Ferriday’s own Dare Rosenthal will be spending New Year’s Day in Orlando as his Kentucky Wildcats take on Iowa at noon.
This bowl was formerly called the Tangerine Bowl. This marks the 75th anniversary of the inagural Tangerine Bowl.
Will it be Rosenthal’s final college football game?
That’s something he said earlier he would study hard after the season. Hopefully he will be studying in a good mood after a Wildcat win.
On New Year’s Day, Ole Miss takes on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at 7:45 p.m.
Lane Kiffin against Dave Aranda. How much fun is that?
Fun enough to be No. 3 on my list of best games.
The Outback Bowl has Arkansas against Penn State on New Year’s Day.
On January 4, LSU and Kansas State meet in the Texas Bowl.
Not a bad match-up considering the tough season for LSU.
This game will determine if LSU has a losing season for the first time since 1999 when the Tigers were 3-8.
I understand, but don’t understand. Brian Kelly not being head coach for this game.
Sure, he wasn’t with the team all year. But he is now the head coach. And what a better way to get kick-started with his new team.
On December 22, Missouri faces Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.
The Missouri defensive line coach is Alfred Davis, who has family ties in Ferriday and was a annual instructor at the Ferriday football camp that was held each summer before COVID. Davis has turned the Tiger defense into a stout run-stopping machine. Should get quite the test against run-happy Army.
December 29 is the day for my No. 5 best bowl game. That would be the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
Never thought that bowl would make my top 10, but Oregon against Oklahoma is a very intriguing matchup.
And Oklahoma fans are thinking of Lincoln Riley about the same way a lot of people think of Santa Anna.
On New Year’s Day, Notre Dame faces Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Both these teams were in the run for a championship playoff spot up to the last week.
That’s my No. 4 game.
So there it is. Enjoy the last games from a wild season.
The best part about it? Stadiums were packed and there are not a lot of opt-outs (seriously, Max Johnson?).
Let the bowls begin.
