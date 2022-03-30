The landscape is certainly changing.
College coaches in every sport across the state are coming and going.
We’ve been fortunate at the high school level to keep some of our same coaches over the years.
The loss of Stanley Smith as Ferriday High head football coach certainly leaves a huge hole to fill.
Smith sacrificed a lot of his time in helping out so many Ferriday students.
And we’ve had alumni take over in tough situations, such as Taylor Rodgers and Seth Thompson at Vidalia and Shawn Davis at Ferriday. And have done and are doing very commendable jobs.
Ferriday and Vidalia’s football programs have taken a hit over the last couple of years with COVID.
They were lucky to break even after paying officials when the number of spectators were limited.
But that never slowed down Stanley Smith, who went beyond the cause to make his players accountable on the field and in the classroom.
And he also served as a great counselor for a lot of his players.
Personally, I hope the high school reaches out to someone who knows the kids and the obstacles a lot of these kids face each day.
The application process ended Wednesday with five applicants applying for the job.
I know of one applicant who would be an ideal fit for the position.
He’s been there through the good and bad at Ferriday High. And knows the tribulations of a lot of Ferriday students.
Across the state, and even in Ferriday and Vidalia’s own District 2-2A, some major changes have taken place the past few years.
There seems tp be a serious problem of contentment in the parish.
Joseph Purvis, whose wife, Kayla, is from Vidalia, has left Rayvile as head football coach for the same position at Beekman Charter.
Beekman Charter seems to be all in with Purvis, and is even going all out to help him make Beekman a football school.
The addition of former Ferriday assistant coach Kenneth Kitchen as an assistant at Beekman, is another bright spot for the Bastrop school.
Beekman will compete in the Vidalia Jamboree for the first time in August.
West Monroe assistant coach Cedric Goins is now the head coach at Rayville.
Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher told me Goins is a winner, and will continue the strong tradition of Rayville football.
Wilcher brought back Bo Meeks to Mangham as offensive coordinator.
Meeks, whose grandfather, Joe, coached football at Huntington School from 1979-82, will have Jalen Williams doing even more impressive things.
Meeks joins Brett Duplissey, the son of longtime Caldwell coach Buster Duplissey, on his staff, as well. Duplissey is the Mangham baseball coach, and is doing great things with the Dragons this year.
Another common factor among these schools is the updated athletic facilities they all have been blessed with.
It’s come to the point now where if you are still playing on a grass field that has seen more wear and tear than the majority of football fields in the state.
If you are not playing on turf, you are behind in so many ways.
Schools with much less money than the Concordia Parish School Board have made that happen.
If I have to list the number of advantages a turf field will have, then you have no clue to what it would bring to Ferriday and Vidalia high schools, which are fighting to keep students from going elsewhere.
The parish coaches who have put in so much time and effort would see a new playing field as an acknowledgment of their hard work.
Yes, the landscape around the state has changed. And will continue to change.
Now it’s time to change the land where the football teams play.
Otherwise the Jones’ at other schools will not even be able to see Concordia Parish in their rear view mirrors.
It’s time we at least tried to keep up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.