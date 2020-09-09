Tony Brocato, one of only two Ferriday High football players to be named All-State three straight years, died Sunday night in Ferriday.
Brocato was 81.
Services were held under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday.
Brocato was named All-State as an end in 1955 and 1956 and as a back in 1957.
Brocato was part of the legendary Ferriday teams that won state championships from 1954-57 and went 54 games without a loss, which still stands as a state record.
Victor Cross was all-State at Ferriday from 1938-40.
“I always liked Tony for what he stood for,” said two-time Ferriday All-American Max Fugler, who was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame last year. “Tony was a great human being. I loved his entire family. Tony and Frank (Brocato) were heckuva football players.”
Brocato caught nine touchdown passes in 1956, totaling 54 points, among the top scorers among ends in the state.
A touchdown grab by Brocato from quarterback Jimmy Marks helped Ferriday defeat Tallulah 18-13 in 1956 for the district championship, extending the Bulldogs’ streak without a loss to 50.
That win came a week after Ferriday and Tallulah played to a 13-13 tie.
“We lost some good players, but we still had a good team,” Brocato said in a 2012 interview . “It wasn’t as good as the 1955 team, but it was still good. Me and Frank had pretty well made up our minds that we wouldn’t get beat.”
Brocato, who served in the United States Army, worked in the oil field as a wire line operator and served as a deputy sheriff with the Concordia Parish Sheriffs Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Tony’s sister, Judy Brocato Kobobel. posted on the Ferriday Bulldogs Facebook page the family’s appreciation to everyone for their prayers.
“We loved our brother dearly,” Kobobel wrote. “We're happy that he's in heaven with Jesus now. We have a lot of great memories with Tony and all of our family. We hold those who have gone before us in our hearts forever until we see them again.”
The family asked to send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony Brocato, please visit the Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
