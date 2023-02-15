The Concordia Parish School Board discussed re-sodding Melz Field and Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium at its monthly meeting on Thursday.
Which I appreciate, and hope they make it happen before the Vidalia Jamboree in late August.
Sure, I wanted artificial turf field that former Vidalia coach Michael Norris and former Ferriday coach Stanley Smith pushed for, but I realize that’s not going to happen.
I just hope this is not going to be another Monterey gym fiasco that took way too long to complete.
I walked both football fields last August, and was amazed by the divots and horrible conditions both fields were in.
By the opening week, sand was filled into those holes.
A poor punt returner for Richwood nearly suffered a serious injury hitting one of those “sand boxes.”
By December, when I walked onto Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium, the ground was almost like concrete.
Those folks saying players would have more injuries on turf have obviously not walked onto the two parish football fields lately.
Not to mention the maintenance. Especially if Vidalia brings soccer back. And that really needs to happen, as well. If you’ve ever ridden by the soccer fields on Sunday you would see what I am talking about.
But I’ll certainly take the re-sodding. Sooner than later.
• Congratulations to former Vidalia Viking All-State basketball player Gary Stewart who led the Peabody Lady Warhorses to the District 2-4A championship for the second straight year in his second year as head coach.
Peabody girls basketball team has always taken a back seat to the Peabody boys program. The Lady Warhorses defeated Franklin Parish 40-36 in Winnsboro Friday to finish unbeaten in district.
Peabody is the No. 4 seed in Division II Select.
All Alexandria high schools are select because of open enrollment.
Peabody will receive a first-round bye.
The Lady Warhorses are riding a 10-game winning streak.
• Well, the hype building up to the LSU-South Carolina women’s basketball game didn’t quite live up to the hype.
The Lady Tigers lost 88-64, falling behind big in the beginning.
LSU did make a bit of a game of it in the second quarter, but you knew there was no way they could hold up against that juggernaut.
All-Everything Angel Reese was humbled by South Caroilna’s towering defense.
But Alexis Morris was a true warrior.
Morris took the LSU team on her shoulders to fight back to within three in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Morris finished with 23 points.
Anyone who had the honor of watching Morris’ parents in high school (Raymond Morris at South Natchez and Toya Wilson at North Natchez) would not be surprised at Morris not backing down against the formidable Lady Gamecocks.
Her parents were never intimidated on the gym floor.
Basketball playoffs tip off this week for the girls, while the boys tip off next week.
Delta Charter’s girls, who earned the first district championship in school history by completing a sweep of Delhi, will receive a first-round bye in the Division IV non-select playoffs, while Ferriday heads to Oakdale.
The Lady Storm are coach by Ronald Ellis, who played basketball at Vidalia.
Hey Robert Sanders, you may be retired, but your legacy lives on.
Andy Reid won his second Super Bowl on Sunday.
That doesn’t surprise former Ferriday High Bulldog Tommy Brasher, a long-time buddy and coaching associate of Reid.
“I am very proud of him,” Brasher said by phone Monday. “Nothing he does surprises me.”
Brasher spent more than 30 years as an assistant coach to Andy Reid at Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Brasher coached at Kansas City from 2013-15 before taking over Special Projects in 2016-17 for the Chiefs while dealing with cancer.
Brasher said Reid is one of the hardest workers he has been around.
“He comes to the office after getting three or four hours of sleep a night,” Brasher said. “I’m very proud of him and was honored to be a part of his staffer such a long time.”
Brasher, a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, only spent two years in Ferriday. But they were two years he will always treasure.
“It was a lot tougher leaving Ferriday than it was El Dorado,” said the 82-year-old Brasher from his home in Redmond, Wa. “When you were a kid in Ferriday, your whole life was Ferriday Bulldogs. There were a lot of people patting us on the back, but we didn’t pay much attention to that.”
Brasher’s family moved from El Dorado, Ar., to Ferriday when Brasher was in the eighth grade.
“My dad (“Fuzzy” Brasher) was transferred here for two years,” Brasher said.
Ferriday High’s football team just won its second straight state championship in 1954 and Brasher would be looking to crack the lineup as a freshman in 1955.
“It was kinda tough just coming in because that little town was pretty clannish,” Brasher said. “I just got up and went to school and kept my mouth shut.”
Brasher was recruited by Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Louisiana State and several other schools.
“It came down between LSU and Arkansas,” he said.
Brasher was an all-conference selection as a linebacker at Arkansas from 1962-63.
Brasher was a college teammate of Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones and former Dolphins and Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson.
“They were younger than me,” Brasher said. “I got married after my sophomore year so I didn’t live in a dorm with those guys.”
In 2001 Brasher was awarded the Eagles Ed Block Courage Award, presented to selected players or coaches in the NFL who are voted by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage.
Brasher received the award after being told he had cancer in the side of his neck just below his right ear. It had been growing for weeks, ever since he felt a small bump while taking a shower at training camp. As the months went by, the bump got bigger and bigger until he went to see a doctor and the doctor uttered the sentence that brings everybody to their knees.
“It’s malignant,” Brasher was told.
Doctors cut out the cancer which had already invaded his salivary gland. In a 7-hour operation, doctors removed the gland. But that didn’t slow down Brasher, who showed up in the Eagles’ coaching booth for an away contest against the New York Giants.
For all his coaching success, Brasher will never forget his time at Ferriday and being part of the still state record of 54 straight games without a loss.
I don’t think that streak will ever be broken,” he said. “You just don’t see that many good players on a high school football team any more. And it was amazing the number we had. There were five guys sign Division I scholarships one year. That’s unheard of for a Class A team. That was a really special group and will always be that way for me.”
• And now we await spring sports.
That is, if the weather cooperates.
Hey, school board, how about indoor facilities?
OK, OK, just kidding.
