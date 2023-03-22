Scattershooting while wondering why do I even fill out a bracket.
So I’m walking out of church Sunday and I mention to Concordia Parish School Board Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal half-jokingly about the possibility of LSU finishing unbeaten in SEC.
After all, the Tigers have looked dominant most of the season, and were very impressive in their first two wins at Texas A&M this past weekend.
Tom kind of chuckled.
And rightly so — any baseball team finishing unbeaten in the rugged SEC this season would go to the top of greatest college team ever.
And then, a few hours later, No. 11 Texas A&M struck for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to erase a 6-4 deficit, and the Aggies defeated top-ranked LSU, 8-6, in Blue Bell Park.
I’ll take a scoop of Rocky Road.
The Tigers looked a bit like last year’s team instead of the team that is 18-2.
So Tom, how about going through the SEC winning every series?
Then again, baseball is a funny game.
Last year, Tennessee, which won a program-record 57 games, could not get the win it needed to reach the College World Series and chase a place among the best teams in college baseball history. It crumbled instead at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, falling 7-3 to Notre Dame (40-15) on Sunday in the Knoxville Super Regional final.
So nothing is guaranteed — and yes, it’s not a race, it’s a marathon. Well, it was a marathon before they called batters out standing outside the box. The next Titanic movie must leave out the part about the iceberg, and the next Avatar movie must leave out all the flying scenes.
Or, as former New York Yankee manager Casey Stengel once said,
“The Yankees don’t pay me to win every day – just two out of three.”
Moving on to another sport, as my longtime friend and coaching legend Dee Faircloth would say, “Awwww, geez.”
One day after former New Orleans Pelican Anthony Davis lights up his old team — the New Orleans Pelicans -- with 35 points and 17 rebounds, Los Angeles Laker management and doctors announce Davis will not play against Houston the next day because of a team not allowing Davis to play in back-to-back games.
So the guy you are paying $37,980,720 to needs to sit out a game?
Sure, he has had injury issues.
And sure, it’s the Houston Rockets, sitting at 16-52.
But you are fighting for the final playoff spot with two weeks remaining in the season.
So what happens?
Mr. Dress Clothes, who is experiencing no pain, watches his Lakers drop a huge game to the lowly Rockets, 114-110.
I mean, you can’t put him in there for some of the fourth quarter which would surely make a difference?
No pain, no gain?
Let’s leave it at no gain.
Aw, geez.
Speaking of the Lakers.
Lonnie Walker IV is currently averaging 12.2 points a game for the Lakers in his first season in Los Angeles, coming over from San Antonio.
I’ve had quite a few people ask me if Lonnie IV is the grandson of former Alcorn State basketball coaches Lonnie and Shirley Walker.
I talked with Robert Raines, who is Associate Athletic Director at Alcorn.
Raines led Natchez High’s football team to the Class 5A semifinals as head football coach where they lost at Moss Point in 1997.
Raines on offense and James Woodard on defense was as good as any combination you ever had at Natchez High.
But to the point, Lonnie Walker IV is not their grandson.
The Walkers were two of the classiest people I ever dealt with at Alcorn State.
Lonnie Walker was an assistant men’s basketball coach under Davey L. Whitney for 22 seasons.
The Braves posted winning seasons in 19 of the 22 years, including NCAA Tournament appearances in 1980, 1982, 1983 and 1984, as well NIT appearances in 1979 and 1985.
In addition to his men’s assistant duties, he also coached the women’s basketball team prior to his wife Shirley Walker, who then took over as the women’s head coach from 1978-2008.
A visit to Alcorn always included a stop by Lonnie and Shirley’s offices and memorable chats with both.
Good to see the name living on in a big way.
Lonnie Walker died in 2020 at the age of 75.
And now on to football.
Next year, for the third straight year, LSU will open its season on Sunday night. Hopefully with better results that last year (sorry about that Haleigh Molnar).
LSU lost to Florida State 24-23 last year in the Superdome in Brian Kelly’s first game as Tiger head coach.
And some, at that time, were hoping his last.
Trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers scored the final 13 points of the game, but a blocked extra point with no time remaining cost them a would-be comeback opportunity in overtime.
It was an indication of the type of special teams play we came to expect each week.
Obviously, the season got a whole lot better, and Kelly was held in a little higher regard.
On Sunday September 3, LSU and Florida State will meet in Orlando, Fl., to kick off the 2023 football season.
Fortunately, Brian Kelly has found his next special teams coordinator. Brian Polian was moved into an off-field role, which many Tiger fans thought he was off-field most of the season.
Senior defensive analyst John Jancek was promoted to special teams coach.
Jancek will also serve as the outside linebackers coach for the Tigers.
Despite having no coaching history on special teams, Kelly and his current staff clearly feel Jancek can take that next step and handle on-field duties in that role.
Defensive Coordinator Matt House is glad to have more help for the defense, which should live up to the hype that took a while last year.
Just make sure Maason Smith doesn’t celebrate a tackle in this year’s season-opener.
And now it was just released that LSU’s 2024 season opener against Southern Cal in Las Vegas will kickoff in primetime on a Sunday Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
The 2024 season will be the first with an expanded Southeastern Conference, a larger College Football Playoff and USC and UCLA in the Big Ten.
LSU was originally scheduled to host UCLA for the 2024 opener, but the game moved to accommodate the USC game. As of now, the Bruins remain scheduled to play Sept. 21 that year in Tiger Stadium for the second part of a home-and-home series.
And just for the record, LSU is scheduled to open the 2025 football season at Clemson on Saturday, August 30.
But don’t count on it. ABC knows a good thing when it sees it.
