Tournaments tip off By Joey Martin Dec 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sicily Island Tournament tipped off Tuesday with Vidalia High’s girls picking up their third win of the season in a 52-28 win over Tensas High.In other action Tuesday, Delta Charter’s girls cruised past Sicily Island 66-29.The Lady Storm outscored the Lady Tigers 10-2 in the opening quarter and 34-9 in the final period. Roniya Ellis led Delta Storm with 28 points, while Chyann Lee added 17.Delta Charter’s boys fell to Block 59-57.Block led 36-25 at halftime.The Storm outscored the Bears 16-6 in the third period. Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 25 points, while Jalen Watson added 10.Vidalia High’s boys defeated LaSalle 79-43 in the Caldwell Tournament in Columbia Tuesday.Michael Randall and Marc Perkins led the Vikings with 17 points each.Chris Brooks added 16 points and Kabari Davis 11.Ferriday High’s boys fell to J.S. Clark 65-42 Monday in the J.S. Clark Tournament Monday.The Trojans lost to Alexandria Senior High 59-31 Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sicily Island Tournament Boys Sport J.s. Clark Tournament Delta Tournament Marc Perkins Michael Randall Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Candy Canes 3 hrs ago Ferriday Garden Club put the finishing touches to the Christmas Decorations on Louisiana Ave… Read moreCandy Canes December Golden Broom 3 hrs ago The winner of the December Golden Broom is Delta Bank. It is always perfectly landscaped and… Read moreDecember Golden Broom Unique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Dec 8, 2022 Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we ga… Read moreUnique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.