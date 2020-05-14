The Town of Ferriday is experiencing problems with the water system. Reason: Turn off water main to make repairs to two system main lines Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.
Therefor, as a precaution, the Town of Ferriday is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately.
This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Ferriday. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drink), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following mean: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.
The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.
Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results.
Upon suck notification, the Town of Ferriday will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customer that the water has been found to be safe.
If you have any questions, please call JCP Management Inc./Town of Ferriday Water Department at 318-757-8733 Matt Parker Operations Specialist JCP Management, Inc. / Town of Ferriday Water Department
