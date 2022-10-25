General Trass quarterback Aubrey Nash and Homecoming proved too much for Vidalia to overcome as the Vikings fell to the Panthers 58-22 in Lake Providence Friday.
“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, and they took advantage” said Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris. “They did what they were supposed to do, while we didn’t.”
Receiver Zion Buck was a bright spot for Vidalia, catching a pass from Sema’J Hayes, shaking off defenders and running in for a touchdown.
Nash finished the night 21-of-26 for 324 yards and five touchdowns. The senior also had two interceptions, with 50 yards in returns on the picks
General Trass finished with 152 rushing yards, led by Ad’adin Newman with 74 yards on four carries.
Newman added 183 receiving yards on five catches, scoring three times to finish with four on the night.
“They were playing a lot of man-to-man on defense and we felt we could take advantage of that,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells. “We were able to have some big plays. This win gives us a lot of confidence, especially going into this week against Oak Grove.”I
Jkwon Smith caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Kameron Williams returned four kickoffs for 120 yards, including a 60-yard TD return for a score.
