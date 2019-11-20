Ferriday High’s one game at a time thought process seems to be paying off as the Trojans dismantled Vinton 58-0 Friday in a Class 2A first round playoff contest at Melz Field.
“We started out fast,” said Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith. “And that’s what happens when you do. That’s the best start we’ve had in a game since Mangham. It was a good night and we stayed focused.”
Top-seeded Ferriday hosts Port Allen Friday.
Ferriday High wasted little time getting on the board Friday as quarterback Kobe Dillon, back after missing the final regular season game with the flu, went straight up the gut almost untouched 44 yards for the first sore.
Kobe Johnson ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 8:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Vinton decided to go for it on fourth-and-7 near midfield, but Lion quarterback 7 was sacked by Khylyn Lewis at the Trojan 32.
Two plays later, Dillon found a wide open Elijah White on a 38-yard scoring play. The conversion failed.
Sebastian Turner then picked off the first of two passes he returned for a touchdown only to have a penalty negate the score, giving Ferriday possession at the Lion 22-yard line because of offsetting penalties on the interception return.
Dillon passed 22 yards to Justin Burns for the score.
Jaquarius Davis’ run for two was negated by a flag and the try for two failed.
“We can’t block behind the runner,” Smith said. “Those would not have been penalties a few years ago, but it’s changed. We just have to be smarter.”
Turner then picked off another pass, returning it 70 yards only to have it come back to the Lion 30.
Byron Milligan’s TD run on the next play was called back by a hold, but Milligan broke loose o a 45-yard run to put Ferriday up 28-0 with 1:10 remaining in the opening period.
Milligan had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown called back early in the second quarter.
Ferriday went up 34-0 on a 14-yard run by Davis with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter.
Kobe Johnson got in on the scoring fest. Dillon passed to Turner on the conversion.
Milligan scored on a 43-yard run early in the third quarter.
The final Ferriday score came on a shuffle pass from Dillon to Blake Tarver covering 11 yards. Bobby Sheppard ran in the conversion.
